Peony Price Reaches $0.46 (PNY)

Peony (CURRENCY:PNY) traded up 6.8% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, Peony has traded 15.1% higher against the US dollar. One Peony coin can currently be purchased for about $0.46 or 0.00001412 BTC on popular exchanges. Peony has a market cap of $5.89 million and approximately $17,114.00 worth of Peony was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Peony alerts:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.66 or 0.00054284 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00002182 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded up 31.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00004143 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000272 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000698 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded up 16.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000080 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000019 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded 60.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

About Peony

Peony (CRYPTO:PNY) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 16th, 2018. Peony’s total supply is 12,825,656 coins. Peony’s official Twitter account is @PeonyCoin . The official website for Peony is www.peonycoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Peony Coin is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Peony Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peony directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Peony should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peony using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Peony Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Peony and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.