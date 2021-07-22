PEPS Coin Reaches Market Capitalization of $176,474.48 (PEPS)

PEPS Coin (CURRENCY:PEPS) traded up 10.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on July 22nd. One PEPS Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0039 or 0.00000012 BTC on major exchanges. PEPS Coin has a total market capitalization of $176,474.48 and approximately $201.00 worth of PEPS Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, PEPS Coin has traded up 23.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PEPS Coin alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001534 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 77.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00001452 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

BillionHappiness (BHC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.75 or 0.00095263 BTC.

Herbalist Token (HERB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Nyerium (NYEX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

PEPS Coin Coin Profile

PEPS Coin (PEPS) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 17th, 2018. PEPS Coin’s total supply is 61,792,678 coins and its circulating supply is 45,552,501 coins. PEPS Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectpeps . The official website for PEPS Coin is peps.today

According to CryptoCompare, “The Mission of PEPS as a business platform is to form a fully-featured ecosystem, bringing together all agent s (sellers, buyers, vendor s, etc.) into a single blockchain platform. Merchant s of services and product s in Aviation, Healthcare, Hospitality and Education, such as a travel portal or a resort or a bookstore in a mall will have access to the PEPS global application that will enable instant payment processing to their global clientele without the has s le and complication of conversion rates or local fiat pricing. Similarly, consumer s such as tourists, business visitors, etc. will have access to local market s without having to worry about the local currency and exchange rates. “

PEPS Coin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PEPS Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PEPS Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy PEPS Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PEPS Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PEPS Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.