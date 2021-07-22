Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.02

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60.

Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The digital transformation consultancy reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.19. Perficient had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 5.47%. The business had revenue of $169.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $166.55 million. On average, research analysts predict that Perficient, Inc. will post 2.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Perficient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)

Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.

