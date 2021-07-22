Perficient (NASDAQ:PRFT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $85.02

Perficient, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRFT)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $85.02 and last traded at $84.95, with a volume of 997 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $82.76.
Several research firms have recently issued reports on PRFT. Zacks Investment Research cut Perficient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on Perficient from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 price objective on shares of Perficient in a report on Friday, April 30th. Alliance Global Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 price objective (up previously from $72.00) on shares of Perficient in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Perficient in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Perficient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.
The company has a market capitalization of $2.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.24, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.14 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.60.
In related news, CFO Paul E. Martin sold 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.49, for a total transaction of $545,218.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,704,016.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Thomas J. Hogan sold 8,224 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total value of $555,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 83,441 shares in the company, valued at $5,632,267.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Perficient by 3.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,118,580 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $300,562,000 after buying an additional 180,418 shares during the period. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Perficient by 10.5% during the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 105,000 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock valued at $6,166,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $205,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Perficient during the first quarter valued at $418,000. Finally, Oak Associates Ltd. OH increased its position in Perficient by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Oak Associates Ltd. OH now owns 40,534 shares of the digital transformation consultancy’s stock worth $2,380,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 96.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perficient Company Profile (NASDAQ:PRFT)
Perficient, Inc provides digital consultancy services and solutions in the United States. The company offers solutions in the digital and technology strategy, management consulting, and organizational change management areas; and data and intelligence solutions in the areas of analytics, artificial intelligence and machine learning, big data, business intelligence, and custom product portfolio.
