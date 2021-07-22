Perigon Wealth Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) by 11.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,391 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Augustine Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,132 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,705,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 16,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,873,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 979 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC now owns 6,474 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,548,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the period. 87.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:AMT opened at $280.26 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.45. American Tower Co. has a fifty-two week low of $197.50 and a fifty-two week high of $284.65. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $266.16. The company has a market cap of $127.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.05, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.24.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.80). American Tower had a net margin of 23.40% and a return on equity of 44.78%. As a group, analysts expect that American Tower Co. will post 9.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 18th were given a $1.27 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.24. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. This represents a $5.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 60.19%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on AMT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup cut shares of American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of American Tower in a research report on Monday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $278.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of American Tower from $244.00 to $261.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $283.73.

In other news, CEO Amit Sharma sold 40,276 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.48, for a total value of $10,007,780.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 259,622 shares in the company, valued at $64,510,874.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 8,046 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $279.09, for a total transaction of $2,245,558.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,187,962.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 68,612 shares of company stock valued at $17,312,747. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower Corp. provides real estate investment services, and owns, operates, and develops multitenant communications real estate properties. It operates through the following segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia-Pacific, Europe, Africa Latin America, and Services. The Asia-Pacific segment refers to the operations in Australia and India.

