Perigon Wealth Management LLC Sells 122 Shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC decreased its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PDP) by 2.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF were worth $392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PDP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,536,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,852,000 after purchasing an additional 60,740 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 0.8% in the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 621,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,851 shares during the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 462,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,356,000 after acquiring an additional 6,237 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 6.5% in the first quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 400,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,121,000 after acquiring an additional 24,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco DWA Momentum ETF by 21.5% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 197,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,847,000 after acquiring an additional 34,864 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco DWA Momentum ETF alerts:

PDP opened at $90.36 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $87.37. Invesco DWA Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $70.00 and a 52 week high of $93.62.

PowerShares DWA Technical Leaders Portfolio (the Fund) is based on the Dorsey Wright Technical Leaders Index (the Index). The Fund seeks investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield of the Index. The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that consists of the Index and American Depositary Receipts (ADRs) based on the securities in the Index.

Featured Article: How to Invest in the Dividend Aristocrat Index

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco DWA Momentum ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.