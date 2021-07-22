Perigon Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 7,278 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $440,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the first quarter valued at approximately $732,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the 3rd quarter worth $858,000. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 257.8% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 23,358 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,621,000 after buying an additional 16,830 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Sunrun during the fourth quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Sunrun in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. 92.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of Sunrun from $74.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sunrun from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Piper Sandler upgraded Sunrun from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Sunrun from $86.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 16th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Sunrun in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.78.

In other news, CAO Michelle Philpot sold 906 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.66, for a total value of $39,555.96. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 34,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,524,825.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO Christopher Dawson sold 9,824 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.63, for a total transaction of $428,621.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 113,439 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,949,343.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 191,293 shares of company stock valued at $8,928,488. Company insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:RUN opened at $53.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.81 billion, a P/E ratio of -63.85 and a beta of 2.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Sunrun Inc. has a 12 month low of $35.79 and a 12 month high of $100.93. The business’s fifty day moving average is $48.37.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The energy company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $334.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $313.42 million. Sunrun had a negative return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.17%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunrun Inc engages in the design, development, installation, sale, ownership, and maintenance of residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems.

