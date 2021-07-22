PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) Releases Q2 2021 Earnings Guidance

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) updated its second quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.350-$ for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.420. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.11 B-, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.12 billion.

Shares of NYSE PKI traded up $3.21 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $159.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,770. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $148.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.41. PerkinElmer has a 1 year low of $109.54 and a 1 year high of $162.70.

PerkinElmer (NYSE:PKI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The medical research company reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.69. PerkinElmer had a return on equity of 36.60% and a net margin of 24.19%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. PerkinElmer’s quarterly revenue was up 100.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PerkinElmer will post 9.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 16th will be given a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. PerkinElmer’s payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Separately, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of PerkinElmer from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $140.42.

In related news, Director Sylvie Gregoire sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.57, for a total value of $777,850.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Andrew Okun sold 2,370 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.71, for a total transaction of $345,332.70. Corporate insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

PerkinElmer, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to the diagnostics, life sciences, and applied services markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Discovery & Analytical Solutions and Diagnostics. The Discovery & Analytical Solutions segment offers a suite of solutions, including reagents, informatics, and detection and imaging technologies that enable scientists to enhance research breakthroughs in the life sciences research market, as well as laboratory services.

