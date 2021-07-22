Permian Investment Partners LP Has $15.05 Million Holdings in Aramark (NYSE:ARMK)

Permian Investment Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 81.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 398,255 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,733,185 shares during the period. Aramark comprises approximately 1.9% of Permian Investment Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Permian Investment Partners LP owned 0.16% of Aramark worth $15,046,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Aramark by 11.0% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its stake in Aramark by 0.6% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 65,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 18,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $728,000 after buying an additional 539 shares in the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 1.0% during the first quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 61,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,323,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Aramark by 0.3% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 249,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,443,000 after buying an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ARMK traded down $0.84 on Thursday, reaching $33.96. The company had a trading volume of 17,291 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,576,290. The firm has a market cap of $8.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.68 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a fifty-two week low of $20.31 and a fifty-two week high of $43.12. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.10. Aramark had a negative return on equity of 14.89% and a negative net margin of 5.42%. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 24.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Aramark will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 26th were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 25th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Aramark’s payout ratio is currently -258.82%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Aramark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Aramark from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Aramark to a “hold” rating and set a $36.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Aramark currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.27.

Aramark provides food, facilities, and uniform services to education, healthcare, business and industry, sports, leisure, and corrections clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food and Support Services United States, Food and Support Services International, and Uniform and Career Apparel.

