PetMed Express Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:PETS)

PetMed Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:PETS) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 13,481 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 340% compared to the average volume of 3,063 put options.
In other PetMed Express news, CFO Bruce S. Rosenbloom sold 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total transaction of $255,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,525 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,297,312.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PETS. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 9,448.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 5,102 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 1st quarter worth about $2,475,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in shares of PetMed Express by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $382,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PetMed Express during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PetMed Express in the 4th quarter valued at about $392,000. 80.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
PetMed Express (NASDAQ:PETS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $71.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $74.04 million. PetMed Express had a return on equity of 22.27% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company’s revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.35 earnings per share.
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 14th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a boost from PetMed Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th.
Separately, Sidoti downgraded PetMed Express from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 3rd.
About PetMed Express
PetMed Express, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, doing business as 1-800-PetMeds, operates as a pet pharmacy in the United States. The company markets prescription and non-prescription pet medications, and other health products for dogs, cats, and horses. It offers non-prescription medications and supplies, such as flea and tick control products, bone and joint care products, vitamins, treats, nutritional supplements, hygiene products, and supplies; and prescription medications, including heartworm preventatives, flea and tick preventatives, arthritis, dermatitis, thyroid, diabetes, pain medications, heart/blood pressure, and other specialty medications, as well as generic substitutes.
