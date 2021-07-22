Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance Sells 6,000 Shares

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. (TSE:PEY) Senior Officer Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.15, for a total value of C$42,900.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 128,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$917,059.

Jean-Paul Henri Lachance also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 8th, Jean-Paul Henri Lachance sold 30,000 shares of Peyto Exploration & Development stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$6.00, for a total value of C$180,000.00.

Shares of PEY opened at C$6.99 on Thursday. Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. has a 1 year low of C$1.97 and a 1 year high of C$8.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.12, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.78. The firm has a market cap of C$1.15 billion and a PE ratio of 16.49.

Peyto Exploration & Development (TSE:PEY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported C$0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.24 by C($0.01). The firm had revenue of C$175.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts anticipate that Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. will post 0.7868017 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on PEY. CIBC increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$7.00 to C$8.25 and gave the company a “na” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bankshares increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Scotiabank increased their target price on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities raised their price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development from C$6.50 to C$10.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$4.00 price objective on Peyto Exploration & Development and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Peyto Exploration & Development presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$7.98.

Peyto Exploration & Development Company Profile

Peyto Exploration & Development Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas, and natural gas liquids in Deep Basin of Alberta. As of December 31, 2020, it had a total proved plus probable reserves of 834 million barrels of oil equivalent. The company was formerly known as Peyto Energy Trust and changed its name to Peyto Exploration & Development Corp.

