PFM Health Sciences LP Boosts Stock Position in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA) by 24.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 390,507 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,020 shares during the quarter. HCA Healthcare makes up approximately 2.2% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $73,548,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 9.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 25,160,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,137,911,000 after buying an additional 2,231,318 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 7,795,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,339,000 after buying an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 111.3% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,777,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $899,815,000 after buying an additional 2,516,289 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth about $548,149,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,968,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $559,011,000 after purchasing an additional 314,801 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HCA traded down $1.32 during trading on Thursday, reaching $247.93. The stock had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,967. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a one year low of $114.38 and a one year high of $254.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.98 billion, a PE ratio of 17.10, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.63. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $212.68.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by $1.21. The firm had revenue of $14.44 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 234.29% and a net margin of 8.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.23 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 16.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. HCA Healthcare’s payout ratio is currently 16.54%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCA. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on HCA Healthcare from $247.00 to $273.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “buy” rating on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $215.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on HCA Healthcare from $200.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research report on Friday, July 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $235.00 price target on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $233.86.

In other HCA Healthcare news, CMO Jonathan B. Perlin sold 38,390 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.91, for a total transaction of $7,674,544.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Deborah M. Reiner sold 3,432 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.33, for a total value of $714,988.56. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,576 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,369,978.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,446 shares of company stock valued at $68,773,585. 1.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health care services company in the United States. The company operates general, acute care hospitals that offer medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

