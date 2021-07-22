PFM Health Sciences LP Has $53.07 Million Holdings in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX)

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its stake in Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX) by 22.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the period. Mirati Therapeutics makes up 1.6% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Mirati Therapeutics were worth $53,065,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Mirati Therapeutics by 84.7% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 157 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Valley Brook Capital Group bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new position in Mirati Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at about $125,000.

Several research analysts have weighed in on MRTX shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $172.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, July 9th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on shares of Mirati Therapeutics from $255.00 to $251.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating and set a $160.00 target price (down previously from $245.00) on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mirati Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $196.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Mirati Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.64.

In other news, CEO Charles M. Baum sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.46, for a total transaction of $6,618,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 152,714 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,268,058.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 435 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.34, for a total transaction of $67,137.90. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,311,209. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Mirati Therapeutics stock traded down $3.42 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $160.68. The company had a trading volume of 2,323 shares, compared to its average volume of 657,404. Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $115.44 and a fifty-two week high of $249.42. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.99.

Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.13) by ($0.54). The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($2.02) EPS. Mirati Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was down 96.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. will post -10.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Mirati Therapeutics Company Profile

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

