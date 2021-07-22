PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 125,343 Shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its position in shares of Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) by 62.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 74,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 125,343 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP’s holdings in Penumbra were worth $20,118,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PEN. Norges Bank bought a new position in Penumbra during the fourth quarter worth $64,559,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Penumbra by 27.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,379,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,397,000 after purchasing an additional 299,404 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Penumbra by 67.2% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 381,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,146,000 after purchasing an additional 153,186 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Penumbra by 10.9% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,283,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,259,000 after purchasing an additional 126,619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Ridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Penumbra by 338.0% in the first quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 132,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,926,000 after purchasing an additional 102,462 shares in the last quarter. 84.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PEN traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $264.31. The company had a trading volume of 596 shares, compared to its average volume of 125,304. The company has a market capitalization of $9.64 billion, a PE ratio of -1,654.02, a PEG ratio of 12.26 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a current ratio of 5.68, a quick ratio of 3.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $265.12. Penumbra, Inc. has a 12-month low of $163.49 and a 12-month high of $320.00.

Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $169.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $152.67 million. Penumbra had a negative net margin of 0.89% and a positive return on equity of 2.69%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Penumbra, Inc. will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on PEN. boosted their target price on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of Penumbra in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $325.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Penumbra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Penumbra from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.71.

In related news, Director Thomas Wilder sold 161 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.09, for a total transaction of $44,289.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 7.50% of the company’s stock.

About Penumbra

Penumbra, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States, Europe, Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, DDC, and PX SLIM brands.

