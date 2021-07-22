PFM Health Sciences LP Sells 77,612 Shares of Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE)

PFM Health Sciences LP lessened its holdings in Kinnate Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:KNTE) by 22.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 264,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77,612 shares during the period. PFM Health Sciences LP owned approximately 0.61% of Kinnate Biopharma worth $8,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $153,071,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $74,469,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Kinnate Biopharma by 291.0% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,210,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,710,000 after purchasing an additional 900,654 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $30,367,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Kinnate Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth $25,833,000. Institutional investors own 86.97% of the company’s stock.

KNTE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Kinnate Biopharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kinnate Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Kinnate Biopharma presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of KNTE stock traded down $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $21.72. 350 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 105,811. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.24. Kinnate Biopharma Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.15 and a 52-week high of $48.75.

Kinnate Biopharma (NASDAQ:KNTE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.37) by ($0.03). As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Kinnate Biopharma Inc. will post -1.91 EPS for the current year.

About Kinnate Biopharma

Kinnate Biopharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of small molecule kinase inhibitors to treat genomically defined cancers. It develops KIN-2787, which is a rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma inhibitor for the treatment of patients with lung cancer, melanoma, and other solid tumors; KIN-3248 small-molecule kinase inhibitors that target cancer-associated alterations in fibroblast growth factor receptors (FGFR)2 and FGFR3 genes; and small molecule research programs, including a Cyclin-Dependent Kinase 12 inhibitor in its KIN004 program.

