PG&E (PCG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.28 per share for the quarter. PG&E has set its FY21 guidance at $0.95-1.05 EPS and its FY 2021 guidance at 0.950-1.050 EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. PG&E had a positive return on equity of 11.48% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. On average, analysts expect PG&E to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE PCG opened at $9.49 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.68, a PEG ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.39. PG&E has a 12 month low of $8.74 and a 12 month high of $12.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.23.

PCG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of PG&E from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $12.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PG&E from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. PG&E presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

About PG&E

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

