Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Phoenix Group Holdings plc (OTCMKTS:PNXGF) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have weighed in on PNXGF shares. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Investec lowered shares of Phoenix Group to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Phoenix Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th.

OTCMKTS:PNXGF opened at $9.30 on Monday. Phoenix Group has a fifty-two week low of $8.51 and a fifty-two week high of $10.40. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.88.

Phoenix Group Holdings plc engages in the long-term savings and retirement busines in Europe. The company operates through UK Heritage, UK Open, Europe, ReAssure, and Management Services segments. It engages in the management of insurance policies, which include active and closed life insurance products.

