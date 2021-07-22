Phore Price Tops $0.16 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on July 22nd. Phore has a total market capitalization of $4.04 million and $12,710.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phore coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.16 or 0.00000512 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 24.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.37 or 0.00004266 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.43 or 0.00007590 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0292 or 0.00000091 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.90 or 0.00009039 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $79.84 or 0.00248920 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About Phore

Phore is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 12th, 2017. Phore’s total supply is 24,564,281 coins. The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Phore is phore.io . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Phreak is a PoS cryptocurrency themed after Phone Phreaking, a term coined to describe the activity of a culture of people who study, experiment with, or explore telecommunication systems, such as equipment and systems connected to public telephone networks. The coin wallet features direct YouTube video, audio and video codec with settings and more. “

Buying and Selling Phore

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the exchanges listed above.

