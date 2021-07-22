Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Photronics is a leading worldwide manufacturer of photomasks. Photomasks are high precision quartz plates that contain microscopic images of electronic circuits. A key element in the manufacture of semiconductors and flat panel displays, photomasks are used to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers and flat panel substrates during the fabrication of integrated circuits, a variety of flat panel displays and, to a lesser extent, other types of electrical and optical components. They are produced in accordance with product designs provided by customers at strategically located manufacturing facilities in Asia, Europe, and North America. “

Get Photronics alerts:

Shares of PLAB opened at $13.51 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 2.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $837.34 million, a P/E ratio of 23.70 and a beta of 0.90. Photronics has a 52-week low of $8.64 and a 52-week high of $14.56.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17. Photronics had a return on equity of 3.68% and a net margin of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $159.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $158.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Photronics will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Photronics news, Director Mitchell G. Tyson sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 98,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,384,306. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Richelle E. Burr sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $51,880.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 117,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,529,824.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,500 shares of company stock worth $788,189 over the last quarter. 3.65% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Photronics by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 728,385 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,129,000 after buying an additional 7,357 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Photronics by 10.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 222,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,489,000 after acquiring an additional 20,831 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Photronics by 42.0% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $456,000 after acquiring an additional 12,068 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 24.1% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 81,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $906,000 after purchasing an additional 15,764 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Photronics by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 37,641 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,212 shares during the period. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Photronics Company Profile

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, Korea, Europe, China, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and other types of electrical and optical components.

See Also: Investing strategies using the yield curve

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Photronics (PLAB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Photronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Photronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.