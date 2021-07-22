Pigeoncoin (PGN) Reaches One Day Volume of $626,119.00

Pigeoncoin (CURRENCY:PGN) traded up 59.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on July 22nd. During the last seven days, Pigeoncoin has traded up 46.1% against the US dollar. One Pigeoncoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Pigeoncoin has a total market capitalization of $1.76 million and $626,119.00 worth of Pigeoncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Pigeoncoin

Pigeoncoin (PGN) uses the hashing algorithm. Pigeoncoin’s total supply is 7,514,364,865 coins. Pigeoncoin’s official message board is medium.com/@pigeoncoin . Pigeoncoin’s official Twitter account is @Pigeoncoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pigeoncoin is pigeoncoin.org . The Reddit community for Pigeoncoin is /r/Pigeoncoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Pigeoncoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the X16S (shuffle) algorithm. “

Pigeoncoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pigeoncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pigeoncoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pigeoncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

