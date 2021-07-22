Pinterest (PINS) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Pinterest to post earnings of ($0.11) per share for the quarter. Pinterest has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.19. Pinterest had a positive return on equity of 4.86% and a negative net margin of 0.46%. The business had revenue of $485.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 78.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Pinterest to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Pinterest alerts:

NYSE:PINS opened at $72.23 on Thursday. Pinterest has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $89.90. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.00 billion, a PE ratio of -1,203.83 and a beta of 1.26.

In other Pinterest news, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 2,856 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.25, for a total value of $174,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Evan Sharp sold 69,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.88, for a total value of $4,627,694.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 69,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,627,694.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 965,462 shares of company stock valued at $67,481,707 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.45% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on PINS shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Pinterest from $89.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Pinterest from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Pinterest from $85.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on Pinterest from $92.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating and set a $78.00 price objective (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Pinterest in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.45.

Pinterest Company Profile

Pinterest, Inc provides visual discovery engine in the United States and internationally. The company's engine allows people to find inspiration for their lives, including recipes, style and home inspiration, DIY, and others. It shows them visual recommendations based on people personal taste and interests.

Featured Article: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Pinterest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinterest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.