Piper Sandler Comments on Generac Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2021 Earnings (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for Generac in a research report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now expects that the technology company will post earnings per share of $2.41 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.42. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $480.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Generac’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.05 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on Generac from $383.00 to $406.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Guggenheim started coverage on Generac in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price target for the company. Citigroup started coverage on Generac in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generac from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $448.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price target on Generac from $430.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.20.

Shares of NYSE GNRC opened at $447.34 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $371.80. The company has a market cap of $28.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.65, a P/E/G ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.91. Generac has a 12 month low of $134.15 and a 12 month high of $452.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.62 and a quick ratio of 1.71.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The technology company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.48. Generac had a return on equity of 38.90% and a net margin of 16.16%. The firm had revenue of $807.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $733.16 million.

In other Generac news, EVP Rajendra Kumar Kanuru sold 4,784 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $1,841,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,370. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Patrick John Forsythe sold 3,537 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $1,414,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,089 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,435,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 32,093 shares of company stock worth $12,149,690 in the last 90 days. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Generac by 345.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,472,235 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $482,083,000 after buying an additional 1,141,471 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Generac by 303.2% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,078,091 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $245,169,000 after buying an additional 810,716 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Generac during the 4th quarter worth approximately $136,036,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Generac by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,132,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $370,082,000 after buying an additional 334,177 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Generac by 125.6% during the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 438,187 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $143,484,000 after buying an additional 243,978 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, and other power products for the residential, and light commercial and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel; and batteries and inverters.

