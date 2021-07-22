Piper Sandler Comments on Halliburton’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HAL)

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Halliburton in a report issued on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now forecasts that the oilfield services company will post earnings per share of $0.29 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.26. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Halliburton’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.04 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.37 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.58 EPS.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The oilfield services company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.04. Halliburton had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 12.64%. The firm had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.05 earnings per share. Halliburton’s revenue was up 16.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on HAL. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Halliburton from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $16.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Halliburton from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.28.

Shares of HAL opened at $20.77 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.12 and a beta of 2.84. The company has a fifty day moving average of $22.83. Halliburton has a fifty-two week low of $10.60 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HAL. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth $230,118,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Halliburton by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 71,200,170 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $1,527,955,000 after acquiring an additional 9,640,479 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 1,392.9% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,408,289 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $94,603,000 after buying an additional 4,113,002 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 7,620,113 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $163,528,000 after buying an additional 3,920,666 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Halliburton by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,194,410 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $175,852,000 after buying an additional 3,184,829 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Halliburton news, EVP Eric Carre sold 24,260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.90, for a total transaction of $531,294.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 133,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,919,708. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.045 per share. This represents a $0.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.69%.

Halliburton Company Profile

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

