Piper Sandler Reiterates Overweight Rating for Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Piper Sandler in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price target suggests a potential upside of 31.23% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Rain Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Rain Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $33.75.

NASDAQ:RAIN opened at $19.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.16. Rain Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $14.08 and a 1-year high of $23.90.

Rain Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAIN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($1.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.70) by ($0.23). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rain Therapeutics will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 269,723 shares of Rain Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.25 per share, with a total value of $4,113,275.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Boxer Capital, Llc bought 1,025,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $17,425,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 2,493,349 shares of company stock valued at $41,070,869.

Rain Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, engages in developing therapies that target oncogenic drivers in the United States. Its lead product candidate is RAIN-32, a small molecule oral inhibitor of mouse double minute 2, which is oncogenic in various cancers. The company is also developing RAIN-32 that has completed Phase II clinical trial in liposarcoma, Phase I clinical trial in solid tumors, and Phase II clinical trial in intimal sarcoma, as well as RAD52 for tumors, including breast, ovarian, prostate, and other cancers.

