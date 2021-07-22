Piper Sandler Research Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY)

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a report released on Tuesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $2.03 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.85. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Ally Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.71 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.69 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $1.99 EPS.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ally Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.17.

ALLY stock opened at $52.52 on Thursday. Ally Financial has a 12 month low of $19.86 and a 12 month high of $56.61. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.88. Ally Financial had a net margin of 37.19% and a return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This is a positive change from Ally Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Ally Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 25.08%.

In related news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.03, for a total transaction of $151,771.51. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,457,478.73. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Jennifer A. Laclair sold 3,334 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $166,700.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 102,101 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,105,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,584 shares of company stock worth $1,580,122. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ALLY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 371 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ally Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. 94.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ally Financial Company Profile

Ally Financial, Inc is a holding company, which provides digital financial services to consumers, businesses, automotive dealers, and corporate clients. It operates through the following segments: Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations.

