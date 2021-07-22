PIXEL Price Up 44.3% Over Last 7 Days (PXL)

PIXEL (CURRENCY:PXL) traded up 16.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on July 22nd. During the last week, PIXEL has traded up 44.3% against the dollar. PIXEL has a total market cap of $1.79 million and $1,138.00 worth of PIXEL was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PIXEL coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0032 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $32,105.44 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $434.11 or 0.01352152 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00377667 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00078970 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001126 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003580 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0053 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Terracoin (TRC) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Color Platform (CLR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000009 BTC.

About PIXEL

PIXEL (PXL) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. PIXEL’s total supply is 987,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 557,577,505 coins. The official website for PIXEL is piction.network/en . PIXEL’s official Twitter account is @PLXDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PIXEL is medium.com/piction

PIXEL Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PIXEL directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PIXEL should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PIXEL using one of the exchanges listed above.

