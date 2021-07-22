PJT Partners (PJT) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) will issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.94 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.16. PJT Partners had a net margin of 11.84% and a return on equity of 32.01%. The business had revenue of $206.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $181.89 million. On average, analysts expect PJT Partners to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of PJT Partners stock opened at $74.18 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.70. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $51.91 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.52 and a beta of 0.95.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. PJT Partners’s payout ratio is 4.06%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price on the stock. Wolfe Research reaffirmed a “peer perform” rating on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.20.

About PJT Partners

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and capital markets advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capabilities, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, and activism defense.

