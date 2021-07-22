Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Gap Down to $6.58

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) shares gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $6.58, but opened at $6.29. Playa Hotels & Resorts shares last traded at $6.60, with a volume of 6,182 shares.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on PLYA. Bank of America began coverage on Playa Hotels & Resorts in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.75 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.20.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $7.26. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of -3.16 and a beta of 2.23.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $77.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.03 million. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative return on equity of 38.63% and a negative net margin of 178.21%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Richard B. Fried sold 6,642,314 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.88, for a total transaction of $45,699,120.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 40,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $281,515.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.07, for a total value of $282,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 6,775,343 shares of company stock valued at $46,673,575. 6.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 41,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 5,100 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 127,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,726 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 250,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 7,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services purchased a new position in Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 77.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Playa Hotels & Resorts N.V., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, and operates resorts in prime beachfront locations in Mexico and the Caribbean. As of March 10, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 20 resorts comprising 7,867 rooms located in Mexico, Jamaica, and the Dominican Republic. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Fairfax, Virginia.

