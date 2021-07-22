Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) posted its earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $797.24 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Plexus’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year.
Shares of PLXS stock traded down $1.62 on Thursday, hitting $85.96. The stock had a trading volume of 568 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $92.79. The company has a market capitalization of $2.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a one year low of $64.35 and a one year high of $101.17.
In other Plexus news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total value of $94,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.23, for a total transaction of $282,690.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 91,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,636,839.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,076 shares of company stock valued at $1,045,755 over the last 90 days. 2.38% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Plexus Company Profile
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
