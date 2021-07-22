Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.29 EPS.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.

NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.22. Plexus had a net margin of 4.35% and a return on equity of 15.55%. The business had revenue of $814.39 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $797.24 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

