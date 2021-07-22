Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Releases Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.130-$1.290 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.270. The company issued revenue guidance of $875 million-$915 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $903.24 million.Plexus also updated its Q4 guidance to $1.13-1.29 EPS.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Loop Capital increased their target price on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Sidoti upgraded shares of Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Raymond James set a $85.73 target price on shares of Plexus and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Monday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $95.25.
NASDAQ:PLXS traded down $1.96 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $85.62. The company had a trading volume of 515 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,315. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. Plexus has a 52 week low of $64.35 and a 52 week high of $101.17. The stock has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.79.
In other news, VP Ronnie Darroch sold 1,000 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.17, for a total transaction of $94,170.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $526,504.47. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 2,076 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.23, for a total transaction of $193,545.48. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,420,344.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,076 shares of company stock worth $1,045,755 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.
About Plexus
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
