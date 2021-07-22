Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) Shares Down 4.2%

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX)’s share price dropped 4.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $24.11 and last traded at $24.11. Approximately 79 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 117,122 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.16.

PLRX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Pliant Therapeutics from $50.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a report on Monday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.50.

The stock has a market cap of $949.40 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $28.91.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.64) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.60) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $2.17 million during the quarter. Pliant Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 501.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.93%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $132,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 54,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,811,365.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.87, for a total transaction of $360,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 140,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,065,762.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $593,235 over the last ninety days. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $340,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 99.3% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 63,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,492,000 after buying an additional 31,570 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Pliant Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,003,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 129.8% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 36,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,425,000 after buying an additional 20,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Pliant Therapeutics by 829.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 1,899 shares during the last quarter. 85.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX)

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avÃ6 and avÃ1 integrins, which is in Phase II single ascending dose/multiple ascending dose trails and completed Phase Ib proof-of-mechanism trials for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and primary sclerosing cholangitis.

