Point72 Asset Management L.P. Acquires 206,278 Shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Galapagos NV (NASDAQ:GLPG) by 79.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 465,478 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 206,278 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Galapagos were worth $35,884,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Galapagos by 30.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 166,062 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $12,801,000 after buying an additional 38,405 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $17,800,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,451 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galapagos in the 1st quarter valued at about $178,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Galapagos by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 76,875 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,926,000 after purchasing an additional 52,975 shares during the period. 10.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Galapagos in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James set a $65.80 target price on shares of Galapagos and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Galapagos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Galapagos in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $125.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPG opened at $60.70 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $3.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average of $71.69. Galapagos NV has a one year low of $56.79 and a one year high of $209.95.

Galapagos (NASDAQ:GLPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $1.47. The business had revenue of $137.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.06 million. Galapagos had a negative net margin of 45.08% and a negative return on equity of 10.05%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Galapagos NV will post -5.28 EPS for the current year.

Galapagos NV is a biotechnology company, which engages in the identification and development of small molecule and antibody therapies. It operates through the Research & Development and Fee-for-Services segment. The company was founded by Onno van de Stolpe, Rudi Pauwels, and Helmuth van Es on June 30, 1999 and is headquartered in Mechelen, Belgium.

