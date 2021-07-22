Point72 Asset Management L.P. Buys 655,352 Shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Evergy, Inc. (NYSE:EVRG) by 332.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 852,686 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 655,352 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Evergy were worth $50,760,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in shares of Evergy by 7.7% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 15,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096 shares during the period. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 5.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 385,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,920,000 after buying an additional 20,447 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 3.4% in the first quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 164,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after buying an additional 5,421 shares in the last quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 11.3% in the first quarter. Optimal Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,877,000 after buying an additional 3,201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Evergy by 8.1% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 342 shares in the last quarter. 82.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:EVRG opened at $63.91 on Thursday. Evergy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.61 and a fifty-two week high of $65.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.47. The company has a market cap of $14.65 billion, a PE ratio of 19.66, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.36. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $62.45.

Evergy (NYSE:EVRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.08. Evergy had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 13.69%. The business had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Evergy, Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 21st were issued a dividend of $0.535 per share. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Evergy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.03%.

EVRG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Evergy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Evergy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Evergy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Evergy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on Evergy in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $68.00 target price for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $68.20.

Evergy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity in Kansas and Missouri, the United States. It generates electricity through coal, hydroelectric, landfill gas, uranium, and natural gas and oil sources, as well as solar, wind, other renewable sources.

