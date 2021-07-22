Point72 Asset Management L.P. Makes New Investment in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in OneMain Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:OMF) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 813,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $43,701,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned 0.60% of OneMain at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in OneMain in the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of OneMain in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in OneMain by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in OneMain during the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in OneMain by 231.3% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 821 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Apollo Management Holdings Gp, sold 9,200,000 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total value of $476,192,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George G. Hicks sold 1,901,638 shares of OneMain stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.76, for a total transaction of $98,428,782.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

OMF has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of OneMain from $65.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OneMain from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on shares of OneMain from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of OneMain in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of OneMain from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $57.50.

NYSE OMF opened at $62.14 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40 and a beta of 2.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $58.48. OneMain Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.45 and a 1-year high of $61.90.

OneMain (NYSE:OMF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.47. OneMain had a net margin of 23.89% and a return on equity of 37.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that OneMain Holdings, Inc. will post 9.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th were issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 5th. This is a positive change from OneMain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.51%. OneMain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.13%.

OneMain Profile

OneMain Holdings, Inc, a financial service holding company, engages in the consumer finance and insurance businesses. The company originates, underwrites, and services personal loans secured by automobiles, other titled collateral, or are unsecured. The company also offers credit insurance products comprising life, disability, and involuntary unemployment insurance; optional non-credit insurance; guaranteed asset protection coverage as a waiver product or insurance; and membership plans.

