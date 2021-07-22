Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 2,863,497 Shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Arch Capital Group Ltd. (NASDAQ:ACGL) by 72.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,081,485 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,863,497 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Arch Capital Group were worth $41,497,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its position in Arch Capital Group by 13.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 35,666,219 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,368,513,000 after purchasing an additional 4,112,721 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 7.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,262,092 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $815,826,000 after buying an additional 1,484,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 129.8% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,200,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $276,264,000 after buying an additional 4,066,956 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Arch Capital Group by 5.3% during the first quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 5,975,312 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $229,273,000 after buying an additional 300,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Arch Capital Group by 9.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,482,774 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $210,120,000 after purchasing an additional 485,575 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Maamoun Rajeh sold 29,790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.52, for a total transaction of $1,207,090.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 371,010 shares in the company, valued at $15,033,325.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Brian S. Posner sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.24, for a total transaction of $100,960.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at $50,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 122,146 shares of company stock worth $4,835,015. Company insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACGL stock opened at $38.48 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.04. The company has a current ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a market capitalization of $15.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.48, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.86. Arch Capital Group Ltd. has a 52-week low of $27.41 and a 52-week high of $41.28.

Arch Capital Group (NASDAQ:ACGL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.16 billion. Arch Capital Group had a net margin of 18.36% and a return on equity of 4.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Arch Capital Group Ltd. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

ACGL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JMP Securities increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $41.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Arch Capital Group from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Arch Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.43.

Arch Capital Group Ltd. provides property and casualty insurance and reinsurance lines. It operates through the following segments: Insurance, Reinsurance, Mortgage, Corporate (Non-Underwriting), and Other. The Insurance segment consists insurance underwriting units which offer specialty product lines like construction and national accounts, excess and surplus casualty, lenders products, professional lines, and programs.

