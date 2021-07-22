Point72 Asset Management L.P. Sells 47,260 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. trimmed its position in Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 441,710 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 47,260 shares during the quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned approximately 0.30% of Lamb Weston worth $34,224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of LW. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 303.0% in the 1st quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Truvestments Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Lamb Weston by 112.8% in the 1st quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. 84.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on LW shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $84.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. TheStreet lowered shares of Lamb Weston from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.67.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $75.03 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.14. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $58.67 and a 12-month high of $86.41. The firm has a market cap of $10.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.98.

Lamb Weston Profile

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

