Point72 Asset Management L.P. Takes Position in Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO)

Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,197,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,475,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.90% of Perrigo at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRGO. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,044,574 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,274,000 after acquiring an additional 285,384 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 451,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,283,000 after acquiring an additional 222,553 shares during the period. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al boosted its holdings in Perrigo by 57.2% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 113,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after acquiring an additional 41,293 shares during the period. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new stake in Perrigo during the 1st quarter valued at about $19,898,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Perrigo in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

PRGO opened at $45.75 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $6.11 billion, a PE ratio of -27.09 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.48. Perrigo Company plc has a 52 week low of $38.20 and a 52 week high of $57.17.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.07). Perrigo had a negative net margin of 4.88% and a positive return on equity of 8.06%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Perrigo Company plc will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Featured Article: What is a good rate of return for a mutual fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.