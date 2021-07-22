Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Decreases Stock Holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd decreased its position in Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARNA) by 36.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 510 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 288 shares during the quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd’s holdings in Arena Pharmaceuticals were worth $35,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arizona State Retirement System increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,932 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Cutler Group LP increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 9.9% in the first quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $173,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 3.5% in the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 7,778 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the period. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $493,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.27% of the company’s stock.

ARNA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $104.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $87.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $92.88.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,223 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.36, for a total value of $81,158.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,375 shares in the company, valued at $555,765. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ARNA opened at $65.11 on Thursday. Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a one year low of $59.55 and a one year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.61 and a current ratio of 23.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $65.05.

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.98) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.16) by $0.18. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($2.00) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arena Pharmaceuticals Profile

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel drugs that target G protien-coupled receptors. It offers drugs for treatment in the field of cardiovascular, central nervous system, inflammatory, and metabolic diseases.

