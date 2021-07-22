Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $33,000 in Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Veeco Instruments Inc. (NASDAQ:VECO) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,571 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VECO. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $85,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeco Instruments by 7.7% during the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $225,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the fourth quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments during the first quarter worth about $277,000. 97.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:VECO opened at $22.34 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of -203.09 and a beta of 1.41. Veeco Instruments Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.58 and a fifty-two week high of $25.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. Veeco Instruments had a negative net margin of 1.10% and a positive return on equity of 7.88%. The company had revenue of $133.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Veeco Instruments Inc. will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Veeco Instruments news, SVP Susan Wilkerson sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.82, for a total transaction of $109,100.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 64,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,406,997.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on VECO shares. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Veeco Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, July 10th. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Veeco Instruments from $26.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

