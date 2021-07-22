Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $30,000 Investment in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Glatfelter Co. (NYSE:GLT) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 1,742 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Glatfelter by 346.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,919 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,489 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in Glatfelter by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 9,399 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 4th quarter worth approximately $186,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Glatfelter in the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its position in Glatfelter by 393.9% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 13,629 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 18,266 shares during the period. 91.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Glatfelter stock opened at $13.98 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.24. The stock has a market cap of $621.41 million, a PE ratio of 17.49 and a beta of 1.38. Glatfelter Co. has a 1-year low of $12.91 and a 1-year high of $19.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Glatfelter (NYSE:GLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $225.67 million for the quarter. Glatfelter had a net margin of 2.45% and a return on equity of 6.24%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 30th. This is a boost from Glatfelter’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Separately, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Glatfelter from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Glatfelter Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered materials worldwide. It operated through two segments, Composite Fibers and Airlaid Materials. The company's Composite Fibers segment offers food and beverage filtration materials for single-serve coffee and tea products; wallcover base materials for wallpaper manufacturers; metallized products that are used in labels, packaging liners, gift wrap, and other consumer product applications; composite laminate, consisting of decorative laminates for use in furniture, household and commercial flooring, and other applications; and specialty engineered products, which are used in electrical energy storage, homecare, hygiene, and other engineered fiber-based applications.

