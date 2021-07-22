Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 1,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PK. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $426,065,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Park Hotels & Resorts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,601,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Park Hotels & Resorts by 2,755.0% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,474,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $42,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387,994 shares during the last quarter. Perry Creek Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts in the 4th quarter valued at $39,335,000. Finally, Cohen & Steers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 12,172,465 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $262,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592,885 shares during the last quarter. 89.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PK opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.72. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.55. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.95 and a 1 year high of $24.67. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a PE ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 2.23.

Park Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:PK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported ($0.81) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by ($0.25). Park Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 225.36% and a negative return on equity of 18.96%. The firm had revenue of $165.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $134.27 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 72.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. will post -0.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on PK shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Park Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $18.03.

In other Park Hotels & Resorts news, Director Stephen I. Sadove sold 11,248 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total transaction of $241,044.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,810 shares in the company, valued at $1,174,578.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Park Hotels & Resorts Profile

Park is the second largest publicly traded lodging REIT with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 60 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 33,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

