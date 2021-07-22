Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Takes Position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. (NYSE:MNR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 2,223 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $39,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MNR. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,290,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Bardin Hill Management Partners LP acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Monmouth Real Estate Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $184,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Monmouth Real Estate Investment by 3.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,828,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $32,340,000 after purchasing an additional 56,713 shares in the last quarter. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MNR stock opened at $19.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 7.86 and a quick ratio of 7.86. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.06. Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. has a twelve month low of $13.01 and a twelve month high of $19.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.81 and a beta of 0.80.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment (NYSE:MNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.20. Monmouth Real Estate Investment had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 59.97%. On average, equities research analysts expect that Monmouth Real Estate Investment Co. will post 0.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Monmouth Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 92.31%.

MNR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded Monmouth Real Estate Investment from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.50.

Monmouth Real Estate Investment Corporation, founded in 1968, is one of the oldest public equity REITs in the world. We specialize in single tenant, net-leased industrial properties, subject to long-term leases, primarily to investment-grade tenants. Monmouth Real Estate is a fully integrated and self-managed real estate company, whose property portfolio consists of 121 properties, containing a total of approximately 24.5 million rentable square feet, geographically diversified across 31 states.

