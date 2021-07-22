PolySwarm Trading Up 9.9% This Week (NCT)

PolySwarm (CURRENCY:NCT) traded up 11.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on July 22nd. Over the last seven days, PolySwarm has traded up 9.9% against the U.S. dollar. One PolySwarm coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0049 or 0.00000015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. PolySwarm has a market cap of $7.56 million and $15,513.00 worth of PolySwarm was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get PolySwarm alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003121 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.27 or 0.00047659 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002738 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003123 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.51 or 0.00014084 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $265.77 or 0.00829313 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.04 or 0.00006350 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000346 BTC.

PolySwarm Coin Profile

PolySwarm is a coin. Its launch date was January 3rd, 2018. PolySwarm’s total supply is 1,885,913,076 coins and its circulating supply is 1,546,457,130 coins. PolySwarm’s official message board is medium.com/polyswarm . The Reddit community for PolySwarm is /r/polyswarm and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PolySwarm’s official website is polyswarm.io . PolySwarm’s official Twitter account is @polyswarm and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Name Changing Token (NCT) is the native token of the Hashmasks artwork. The NCT serves only one single purpose: It allows its holder to give their Hashmask a unique name that is permanently stored and publicly visible on the Ethereum Blockchain. Thus, commoditizing the name itself and making it the rarest of all attributes within the entire project. This opens up a whole new dimension for collectibles where the value hierarchy of the individual pieces of the whole collective art is highly impacted by the preferences of the consumers. “

PolySwarm Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PolySwarm directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PolySwarm should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PolySwarm using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PolySwarm Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PolySwarm and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.