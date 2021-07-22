Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) Updates FY21 Earnings Guidance

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) issued an update on its FY21 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $13.46-13.96 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $12.32. Pool also updated its FY 2021 guidance to $13.460-$13.960 EPS.

Shares of POOL stock traded down $9.46 on Thursday, hitting $448.23. The stock had a trading volume of 15,543 shares, compared to its average volume of 258,576. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $447.05. The company has a market capitalization of $17.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 0.79. Pool has a one year low of $285.92 and a one year high of $478.67.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The specialty retailer reported $6.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $0.81. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.73 billion. Pool had a return on equity of 71.77% and a net margin of 10.06%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.72 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Pool will post 12.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.80 dividend. This is an increase from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is presently 38.00%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on POOL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Pool in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $535.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $444.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pool from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $482.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a hold rating and issued a $410.00 target price on shares of Pool in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $453.43.

In other news, Vice Chairman De La Mesa Manuel J. Perez sold 17,106 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $428.20, for a total transaction of $7,324,789.20. Following the sale, the insider now owns 70,342 shares in the company, valued at $30,120,444.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Romain Kenneth G. St sold 12,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $413.17, for a total value of $5,164,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 96,487 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,865,533.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 50,711 shares of company stock worth $21,757,571 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; fiberglass pools, and hot tubs and packaged pool kits comprising walls, liners, braces, and coping for in-ground and above-ground pools; pool equipment and components for new pool construction and the remodeling of existing pools; and irrigation and related products consisting of irrigation system components, and professional lawn care equipment and supplies.

