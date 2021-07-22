Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Porsche Automobil Holding SE (OTCMKTS:POAHY) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on POAHY shares. Societe Generale reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Porsche Automobil in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, HSBC lowered shares of Porsche Automobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Shares of POAHY stock opened at $10.75 on Thursday. Porsche Automobil has a one year low of $5.17 and a one year high of $12.37. The company has a 50-day moving average of $11.04.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 27th will be paid a $0.171 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 26th. This is a positive change from Porsche Automobil’s previous annual dividend of $0.17. This represents a yield of 1.59%.

Porsche Automobil Holding SE, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automobile manufacturer worldwide. It operates through two segments, PSE and Intelligent Transport Systems. The company offers motorcycles, small cars, and luxury vehicles, as well as commercial vehicles, such as pick-ups, buses, and heavy trucks under the Volkswagen, Audi, SEAT, ÂKODA, Bentley, Bugatti, Lamborghini, Porsche, Ducati, Scania, and MAN brand names.

