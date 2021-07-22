Potrero Capital Research LLC Acquires New Shares in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO)

Potrero Capital Research LLC acquired a new stake in GoPro, Inc. (NASDAQ:GPRO) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,328,000. Potrero Capital Research LLC owned approximately 0.13% of GoPro at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Voloridge Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in GoPro by 70.3% during the 1st quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 760,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after buying an additional 313,906 shares during the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $11,836,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $23,432,000. EVR Research LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,164,000. Finally, Holocene Advisors LP acquired a new stake in GoPro during the 1st quarter valued at $1,583,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Eve T. Saltman sold 17,000 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.64, for a total transaction of $163,880.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 228,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,198,498.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Dean Jahnke sold 24,555 shares of GoPro stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $261,265.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 255,483 shares in the company, valued at $2,718,339.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 498,197 shares of company stock worth $5,527,487 over the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on GoPro from $7.90 to $8.90 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.35.

NASDAQ:GPRO traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.51. The company had a trading volume of 31,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,190,639. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. GoPro, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.74 and a 1 year high of $13.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -95.55 and a beta of 1.23.

GoPro (NASDAQ:GPRO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.09. GoPro had a positive return on equity of 21.47% and a negative net margin of 1.38%. The company had revenue of $203.68 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.72 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.34) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 70.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GoPro, Inc. will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

GoPro, Inc develops and sells cameras, drones, and mountable and wearable accessories in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud connected HERO7 Silver, HERO7 Black, HERO8 Black, and HERO9 Black waterproof cameras; MAX, a 360-degree waterproof camera; GoPro, a subscription service that offers cloud-based storage solutions and enables subscribers to access, edit, and share content, as well camera protection plans; Quik, a video editing application; and GoPro App, a mobile app that allows users to share and edit their photos and videos.

