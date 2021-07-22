Potrero Capital Research LLC Has $7.78 Million Stock Holdings in Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG)

Potrero Capital Research LLC raised its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG) by 15,434.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,185 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,804 shares during the period. Zillow Group accounts for 1.9% of Potrero Capital Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Potrero Capital Research LLC’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $7,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 34,653 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,711,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 43.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 215 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 39.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 304,942 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,454,000 after acquiring an additional 86,533 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $307,000. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Zillow Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,421,000. Institutional investors own 22.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Zillow Group alerts:

ZG stock traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $112.36. The stock had a trading volume of 575 shares, compared to its average volume of 512,978. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $114.54. The company has a current ratio of 6.16, a quick ratio of 5.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market capitalization of $27.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 704.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 80.53 and a beta of 1.34. Zillow Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $212.40.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Zillow Group had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 1.55%. The company’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Zillow Group, Inc. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

ZG has been the subject of several research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Zillow Group from $210.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna reduced their target price on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They set a “sell” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on Zillow Group from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank began coverage on Zillow Group in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.80.

Zillow Group Profile

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and websites in the United States. It operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The company's mobile applications and websites offer various real estate transactions and related services, including buying, selling, renting, and financing services for residential real estate properties; purchase and sell homes; offer title and escrow services, title insurance products and services, and mortgage loans.

See Also: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZG).

Receive News & Ratings for Zillow Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zillow Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.