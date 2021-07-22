Power Integrations (POWI) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 29th. Analysts expect Power Integrations to post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter. Power Integrations has set its Q2 2021 guidance at – EPS.Parties interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $173.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.25 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 12.28% and a net margin of 17.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Power Integrations to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

POWI opened at $84.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.65. Power Integrations has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $99.05. The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 54.17 and a beta of 0.93.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Northland Securities lowered their target price on Power Integrations from $88.00 to $77.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $85.17.

In other Power Integrations news, VP Doug Bailey sold 8,830 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.60, for a total value of $711,698.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 111,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,016,319. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

About Power Integrations

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

