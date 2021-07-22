PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reiterated by analysts at CIBC in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$17.00 price target on the stock. CIBC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 21.60% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on PSK. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$15.00 price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Scotiabank upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$14.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Tudor Pickering upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty to C$15.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of PrairieSky Royalty from C$17.00 to C$17.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$16.10.

Shares of PrairieSky Royalty stock opened at C$13.98 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69. PrairieSky Royalty has a twelve month low of C$7.88 and a twelve month high of C$15.73. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.11 billion and a PE ratio of 78.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$14.08.

PrairieSky Royalty (TSE:PSK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.02). The business had revenue of C$59.50 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PrairieSky Royalty will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

About PrairieSky Royalty

PrairieSky Royalty Ltd. holds crude oil and natural gas royalty interests in Alberta, Saskatchewan, British Columbia, and Manitoba of Canada. It hold interests in approximately 7.8 million acres with petroleum and/or natural gas rights; 7.5 million acres of gross overriding royalty interests; and approximately 0.2 million acres of the GRT interest.

