Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC Declares Dividend of GBX 1.75 (LON:PMGR)

Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust PLC (LON:PMGR) announced a dividend on Thursday, July 22nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.75 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, September 30th. This represents a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

PMGR traded up GBX 8 ($0.10) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 164.50 ($2.15). 19,711 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,439. Premier Miton Glb Renewables Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 138 ($1.80) and a 12-month high of GBX 206 ($2.69). The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 160.72. The stock has a market cap of £30.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50, a quick ratio of 2.43 and a current ratio of 3.61.

