Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Acquires 76,475 Shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) by 2.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,023,855 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 76,475 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Certara were worth $82,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CERT. Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new position in Certara during the fourth quarter worth about $2,226,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,686,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $506,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Certara during the fourth quarter worth approximately $408,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Certara stock opened at $25.42 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.48, a quick ratio of 5.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $26.41. Certara, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $23.75 and a fifty-two week high of $41.79.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.94 million. Certara’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Certara, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Certara news, CEO William F. Feehery sold 75,000 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.53, for a total transaction of $1,989,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,238,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,910,799.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Craig R. Rayner sold 108,924 shares of Certara stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.71, for a total transaction of $2,800,436.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 416,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,719,810.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 282,944 shares of company stock valued at $7,472,235. 6.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Certara from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Certara from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.40.

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

